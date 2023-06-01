UrduPoint.com

Russian Superjet 100 Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Partly Losing Control

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) A Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane on a Rossiya Airlines flight from Ulyanovsk successfully made an emergency landing at Sheremetyevo Airport due to technical problems in the control system, the emergency services told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that the preliminary cause of the emergency landing is a partial loss of control of the aircraft, without providing any details.

"The plane landed normally, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties," a representative of the emergency services said.

