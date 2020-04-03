UrduPoint.com
Russia's EU Envoy Describes Bloc's Reaction To Coronavirus Pandemic As Slightly Tardy

Fri 03rd April 2020

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, has expressed the belief in an interview with Sputnik that the EU leadership's reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic came slightly belatedly.

"I believe an objective observer can note that the EU leadership reacted a bit belatedly.

But let this be explained by the fact that it is very 'young' yet, as the rotation of the key posts was conducted mere months ago," Chizhov said.

He recalled that the EU was providing significant allocations to support certain sectors of the economy hit by the outbreak.

"It is too early to discuss the parameters of the EU's exit from the current crisis. However, statistics compiled over the past few days show that those European countries that were the first to plunge deeper will also be the first to start overcoming it. I mean Italy, first of all," Chizhov said.

