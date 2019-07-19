VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) One of three power units of the Kalinin nuclear power plant (NPP) - the fourth one - which got disconnected from the power grid on Thursday, was launched in the evening, a spokesperson for the NPP told Sputnik.

Early on Thursday, three out of four power units of the Kalinin NPP, located in the town of Udomlya, Tver Region, were stopped after two high-voltage power transmission lines turned off as a result of short circuit in one of the transformers.

"The fourth power unit turned on at 8:00 p.m. [17:00 GMT], now the power is increasing. It is being carried out in line with the standard procedure schedule.

We are going to reach a normal capacity at night," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the fourth power unit may reach the normal capacity at 4:00 a.m.

Two power units of the NPP remain turned off. Earlier statements of the NPP pointed out that the incident had not resulted in radioactive pollution in the area.

The Kalinin NPP was put into service in 1985. The first and second power units use VVER-1000/338 reactors, while the third and the fourth units VVER-1000/320 reactors.

The NPP supplies majority of electricity in the Tver Region and partially satisfies the needs of neighboring regions.