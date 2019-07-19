UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Kalinin NPP Says Launches 1 Of 3 Turned Off Power Units

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Kalinin NPP Says Launches 1 of 3 Turned Off Power Units

VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) One of three power units of the Kalinin nuclear power plant (NPP) - the fourth one - which got disconnected from the power grid on Thursday, was launched in the evening, a spokesperson for the NPP told Sputnik.

Early on Thursday, three out of four power units of the Kalinin NPP, located in the town of Udomlya, Tver Region, were stopped after two high-voltage power transmission lines turned off as a result of short circuit in one of the transformers.

"The fourth power unit turned on at 8:00 p.m. [17:00 GMT], now the power is increasing. It is being carried out in line with the standard procedure schedule.

We are going to reach a normal capacity at night," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the fourth power unit may reach the normal capacity at 4:00 a.m.

Two power units of the NPP remain turned off. Earlier statements of the NPP pointed out that the incident had not resulted in radioactive pollution in the area.

The Kalinin NPP was put into service in 1985. The first and second power units use VVER-1000/338 reactors, while the third and the fourth units VVER-1000/320 reactors.

The NPP supplies majority of electricity in the Tver Region and partially satisfies the needs of neighboring regions.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear Tver May From

Recent Stories

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

34 minutes ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

2 hours ago

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

1 hour ago

UAE to establish visa facilitation centre in Karac ..

2 hours ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

1 hour ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.