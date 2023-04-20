VORONEZH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Russia's Kostroma Region will ban the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by all actors except for the Russian authorities and several commercial enterprises from April 24, following a decision by the local anti-terrorist commission, the regional authorities said on Thursday.

"The ban on the use of UAVs on the territory of the Kostroma Region will take effect from April 24 ... Enterprises of the fuel and energy complex, companies carrying out defense orders and monitoring facilities of pipeline and railway transport, fire-hazardous conditions, and hunting resources, will be allowed to use drones," the regional administration said in a statement.

The restrictions will not apply to the Federal, regional, and municipal authorities, the statement read.

The Kostroma administration added that it will be necessary to obtain the local government's permission to use drones in the region, as well as comply with the rules of UAV operation.

A violation of the new restrictions will be punished by a fine of up to 300,000 rubles ($3,672), the statement read.

Drone attacks on Russian cities have become more frequent amid Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, which has forced many regional authorities to ban the use of UAVs for security reasons. UAV operation bans are currently in place in 32 Russian regions.