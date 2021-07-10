UrduPoint.com
Russia's Macroeconomic Policy Effective, As Reflected In 'Big Three' Ratings - Siluanov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:40 AM

Russia's Macroeconomic Policy Effective, as Reflected in 'Big Three' Ratings - Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The consistent affirmation of Russia's credit ratings by the "Big Three" agencies (S&P Global Ratings, Moody's, and Fitch) shows that the Russian government's macroeconomic policy has been successful, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says.

On Friday, Fitch Ratings affirmed Russia's long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at "BBB" with a stable outlook.

"We are definitely positive about the new confirmation of the sovereign credit rating of the Russian Federation by Fitch Ratings at 'BBB' with a stable outlook," Siluanov told reporters, adding that "the consistent confirmation of the credit rating of the Russian Federation by all the 'Big Three' agencies testifies to the effectiveness of the macroeconomic policy pursued by the government.

"

In June, Moody's affirmed Russia's "Baa3" long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings as well as its Prime-3 (P-3) domestic Currency other short-term rating, with a stable outlook.

In January, international agency S&P Global Ratings affirmed the long-term rating of Russia in foreign currency at the investment level of "BBB-" with a stable outlook.

