Russia's Navalny Says Longer Recovery Needed

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:46 PM

:Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he was far from fully recovered after being released from a hospital in Berlin that treated him following a poisoning attack in Siberia

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday he was far from fully recovered after being released from a hospital in Berlin that treated him following a poisoning attack in Siberia.

The 44-year-old lawyer and Kremlin critic was released from Charite hospital in the German capital earlier on Wednesday after a month of treatment for poisoning with a military-grade nerve agent.

"The plans are always simple: a physiotherapist every day. Possibly a rehabilitation centre. Stand on one leg. Take back control of my fingers completely. Maintain balance," Navalny wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of him sitting on a bench.

Navalny, who was flown to Germany after being treated in a Russian hospital for two days when he fell ill on a flight August 20, said his recovery so far was revealing "funny things" about his physical abilities.

"For example, I can't throw a ball with my left hand. I can catch, but not throw. The brain just doesn't want to make this movement," he wrote.

The anti-corruption campaigner's allies said he would return to Russia once recovered and the Kremlin on Wednesday said he was welcome to come back.

In his post, Navalny said he was "terribly upset" when German doctors allowed him to see his own image in a mirror after 24 days of treatment in intensive care.

"I thought that I would never be discharged," he said. "But the doctors continued to work miracles."Labs in Germany, France and Sweden have confirmed Navalny was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent and his allies claim he was targeted in a state-sanctioned attack.

The Kremlin has dismissed claims that it was involved as "absurd".

