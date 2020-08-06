(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Russia's import from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) decreased by 6.8 percent from January-July year-on-year and amounted to $110.871 billion, the Federal Customs Service said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary customs statistics information, in the period between January and July 2020, import of goods from non-CIS countries amounted to $110,870.5 million and decreased by 6.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019," the Russian Federal Customs Service said in a statement.

Russia's non-CIS import crashed by 13 percent in July 2020 year-on-year, the Federal Customs Service added. At the same time, it grew by 0.4 percent compared to June, totaling $16.614 billion.