Russia's Passenger Car Production In April Up By 33% Y-O-Y - Rosstat

May 31, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The production of passenger cars in Russia in April increased by 33% year-on-year to 26,400 units, and decreased by 18.8% month-on-month, Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In January-April, a total of 113,000 passenger cars were produced in the country, which is by 57.2% less than in the same period last year.

More Stories From World

