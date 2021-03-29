UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's TU-160 Bombers Carry Out Planned Flight Over Northern Europe - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:20 PM

Russia's TU-160 Bombers Carry Out Planned Flight Over Northern Europe - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Two of Russia's TU-160 strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight over the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic bombers of the long-range aviation unit carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea.

The duration of the flight totaled over eight hours," the defense ministry stated in a press release.

According to the ministry, along separate parts of the flight, the bombers were escorted by MiG-31 aircraft from the Russian naval air force, a UK Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet and Norway's F-16.

Long-range aviation units regularly fly over the neutral waters in the Arctic, the North Atlantic and the Pacific regions, as well as the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea. The ministry stressed that all flights are carried out in strict accordance with international rules.

Related Topics

Russia Norway United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

SEWA announces electronic transformation in provid ..

11 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, French Ambassador discuss academic ..

12 minutes ago

‘The Future is Proud of Our Health’ initiative ..

57 minutes ago

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

2 hours ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

2 hours ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.