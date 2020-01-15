Rwanda Minister Says Luxembourg May Invest in Building Waste Processing Plant in Country

Luxembourg considers investing into the construction of a hazardous waste processing plant in Rwanda, Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, the Rwandan environment minister, told Sputnik on Wednesday

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Luxembourg considers investing into the construction of a hazardous waste processing plant in Rwanda, Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, the Rwandan environment minister, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In June, Rwanda and Luxembourg held a bilateral business forum in Kigali, which was dedicated to the bilateral business ties and mutual investments.

"We are discussing [waste management], for example, with Luxembourg. Not because they are polluters, but because they are promoting green energy. They are about to finance our project in hazardous waste management. They may finance a plant processing the hazardous waste," Mujawamariya said on the sidelines of the World Future Energy Summit, held in Abu Dhabi.

The minister also mentioned that Rwandan President Paul Kagame had held talks with the United Arab Emirates as another potential investor.

"I think they have had a discussion of how they can invest in Rwanda and energy investment maybe part of that bilateral discussion," Mujawamariya added.

The World Future Energy Summit, which started on Monday as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, is devoted to discussing the transition to the sustainable forms of energy as well as waste and water management. The event will run through Thursday.