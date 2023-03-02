UrduPoint.com

S. Korea's Global Automotive Sale Grows 10 Pct In February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 06:50 PM

SEOUL. (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ):South Korea's global automotive sale grew 10 percent in February due to robust demand both at home and abroad, industry data showed Thursday.

The number of cars, sold globally by five local automakers including Hyundai, Kia, GM Korea, Renault Samsung and Ssangyong, was 625,517 in February, up 10 percent from the same month of last year.

The auto sale in South Korea advanced 21.3 percent to 125,240 units, and the car sale outside South Korea gained 7.6 percent to 500,277 units.

Global car sale by the country's top carmaker Hyundai Motor totaled 327,718 units in February, up 7.3 percent from a year earlier.

