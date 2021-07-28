UrduPoint.com
S.Africa To Send 1,495 Troops To Mozambique To Fight Militants: Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:01 PM

South Africa will send 1,495 troops to Mozambique to help the country battle militant militants wreaking havoc in the north of the gas-rich nation, parliament said Wednesday

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :South Africa will send 1,495 troops to Mozambique to help the country battle militant militants wreaking havoc in the north of the gas-rich nation, parliament said Wednesday.

In a statement, parliament said the speakers "have received correspondence from President Cyril Ramaphosa informing them that he has authorised the employment of 1,495 members" of the defence force to support Mozambique to "combat acts of terrorism and violent extremists".

