UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sahel Leaders Agree To Increase Military Cooperation In Fight Against Terrorism In Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:10 AM

Sahel Leaders Agree to Increase Military Cooperation in Fight Against Terrorism in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Leaders of the G5 Sahel group and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to boost military cooperation in the fight against terrorists in Africa and to create a new framework to this end, dubbed "Coalition for the Sahel."

The leaders of France, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Chad held a summit in the southwestern French city of Pau on Monday.

In a joint statement, released by the Elysee Palace after the meeting on Monday, the G5 Sahel heads of state reaffirmed their determination to fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel-Saharan strip and in the Lake Chad region.

"The Heads of State of the G5 Sahel expressed their wish for the continuation of France's military engagement in the Sahel and called for a strengthening of international presence alongside them.

They expressed appreciation for the crucial support provided by the United States and expressed their wish for its continuity," the joint statement says.

According to the release, the military engagement aims to protect the civilian population and restore stability in the region, at the same time defending the sovereignty of regional states in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

A new framework of cooperation will be created under the name of "Coalition for the Sahel." Under this new framework France will continue its Operation Barkhane, launched in August 2014 to fight terrorist groups in the region, according to the Monday release.

The G5 Sahel leaders also agreed on Monday to step up efforts to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, which fuels instability in the Sahel region.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist United Nations France Mali Same Burkina Faso Chad United States Mauritania Niger August

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japanâ€™s Prime Minster witness ..

2 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

3 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

3 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

3 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.