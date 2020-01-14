Sahel Leaders Agree to Increase Military Cooperation in Fight Against Terrorism in Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Leaders of the G5 Sahel group and French President Emmanuel Macron have agreed to boost military cooperation in the fight against terrorists in Africa and to create a new framework to this end, dubbed "Coalition for the Sahel."

The leaders of France, Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Chad held a summit in the southwestern French city of Pau on Monday.

In a joint statement, released by the Elysee Palace after the meeting on Monday, the G5 Sahel heads of state reaffirmed their determination to fight against jihadist groups in the Sahel-Saharan strip and in the Lake Chad region.

"The Heads of State of the G5 Sahel expressed their wish for the continuation of France's military engagement in the Sahel and called for a strengthening of international presence alongside them.

They expressed appreciation for the crucial support provided by the United States and expressed their wish for its continuity," the joint statement says.

According to the release, the military engagement aims to protect the civilian population and restore stability in the region, at the same time defending the sovereignty of regional states in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

A new framework of cooperation will be created under the name of "Coalition for the Sahel." Under this new framework France will continue its Operation Barkhane, launched in August 2014 to fight terrorist groups in the region, according to the Monday release.

The G5 Sahel leaders also agreed on Monday to step up efforts to find a solution to the Libyan crisis, which fuels instability in the Sahel region.