Sancho Starts, Hummels And Can In Defence For Dortmund Against PSV

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Dortmund, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Jadon Sancho will start for Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last-16 second leg against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday after scoring the first goal of his second spell at the club at the weekend.

The England winger, on loan from Manchester United, lines up alongside Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen in a 4-2-3-1 formation behind Niclas Fuellkrug.

Emre Can will play in the back four to replace the suspended Nico Schlotterbeck, who was booked in the first leg in the Netherlands.

Centre-back Mats Hummels starts for the first time since that 1-1 draw last month.

PSV coach Peter Bosz, who spent an ill-fated six-month stint as Dortmund coach, has made two changes to his starting XI from the first leg.

Mauro Junior and Guus Til come in to replace Hirving Lozano and Ismael Saibari.

Edin Terzic's Dortmund are looking to make the quarter-finals for the first time since 2021. PSV last reached the last eight in 2006-07, before losing to eventual finalists Liverpool.

Teams

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1)

Gregor Kobel; Niklas Suele, Emre Can (capt), Mats Hummels, Ian Maatsen; Salih Ozcan, Marcel Sabitzer; Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho; Niclas Fuellkrug

Coach: Edin Terzic (GER)

PSV Eindhoven (4-3-3)

Walter Benitez; Jordan Teze, Jerdy Schouten, Olivier Boscagli, Sergino Dest; Guus Til, Joey Veerman, Mauro Junior; Johan Bakayoko, Luuk de Jong (capt), Malik Tillman

Coach: Peter Bosz (NED)

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

