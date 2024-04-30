S. Korea's Real Wage Rebounds In February
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) South Korea's real wage, adjusted for inflation, marked the first rebound in three months despite the still high inflation, labor ministry data showed Tuesday.
The per-capita nominal monthly average wage in businesses with one or more regular employees grew 11.5 percent over the year to 4,351,000 won (3,150 U.S. Dollars) in February, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.
The turnaround was attributed to bonus payment before the Lunar New Year's holiday that fell in February this year.
The real monthly wage gained 8.2 percent to 3,825,000 won (2,770 dollars) in February on a yearly basis after sliding 3.1 percent in December last year and 11.1 percent in January this year.
The consumer price index (CPI) advanced 3.1 percent in February from a year earlier, higher than an increase of 2.8 percent in the previous month.
The monthly average working hours per worker in the businesses decreased 4.8 percent from a year earlier to 145.6 hours in February.
Recent Stories
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
Dutch Embassy celebrates King Willem-Alexander's birthday
Need of concrete steps stressed for safe, nutritious milk availability
Scotland's leader Yousaf quits after a year
Services of GDA Pakistan China Friendship Hospital launched
Mining giants Vale, BHP propose $25 bn settlement over Brazil dam collapse
More Stories From World
-
LeBron tight-lipped on future after Lakers playoff exit4 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's retail, service revenues up 9 pct in April, largely contributed by tourism4 minutes ago
-
Four US law enforcement officials killed in shootout4 minutes ago
-
Ronaldo sells stake in Cruzeiro4 minutes ago
-
China's Shenzhou-17 separates from space station combination, starts journey home4 minutes ago
-
Rare crane sees significant population growth in China's Qinghai5 minutes ago
-
Over 120,000 foreign tourists visit Mongolia so far this year5 minutes ago
-
China's courier sector sees surge in parcel handling5 minutes ago
-
Microsoft to invest 1.7 bln USD in Indonesia to develop AI15 minutes ago
-
Chinese procuratorates help workers recover 27 mln yuan of unpaid wages in Q115 minutes ago
-
Spain PM Sanchez walks back from resignation threat25 minutes ago
-
Microsoft CEO pledges $1.7 bn AI, cloud investment in Indonesia25 minutes ago