Sanctions Against Syria Hinder Eliminating Earthquake Aftermath - Red Crescent

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) urges the West to lift unilateral sanctions against Damascus to facilitate the process of eliminating the consequences of the earthquake, SARC President Khaled Hbubati.

On Monday, a massive 7.

8 magnitude earthquake, with several powerful aftershocks, struck parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing several thousands of people. The current death toll in Syria is over 812 people.

"We call for lifting the blockade and economic sanctions imposed against Syria to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake... we need heavy equipment, ambulances and fire crews to speed up search and rescue operations. To do this, it is necessary to lift sanctions from Syria as soon as possible," Hbubati said during a press conference.