UrduPoint.com

Sanctions Against Syria Hinder Eliminating Earthquake Aftermath - Red Crescent

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sanctions Against Syria Hinder Eliminating Earthquake Aftermath - Red Crescent

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) urges the West to lift unilateral sanctions against Damascus to facilitate the process of eliminating the consequences of the earthquake, SARC President Khaled Hbubati.

On Monday, a massive 7.

8 magnitude earthquake, with several powerful aftershocks, struck parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing several thousands of people. The current death toll in Syria is over 812 people.

"We call for lifting the blockade and economic sanctions imposed against Syria to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquake... we need heavy equipment, ambulances and fire crews to speed up search and rescue operations. To do this, it is necessary to lift sanctions from Syria as soon as possible," Hbubati said during a press conference.

Related Topics

Fire Earthquake Syria Turkey Damascus From Sardar Chemical Industries Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

2 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

56 minutes ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

4 hours ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.