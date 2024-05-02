Open Menu

FIA Abbottabad, AUJ Jointly Organize Cyber Laws Awareness Seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Abbottabad in collaboration with Abbottabad Union of Journalist (AUJ) organized a seminar focusing on cyber laws awareness and the responsible role of media at Abbottabad Press Club here Thursday

Deputy Director Asif Nawaz Cyber Crime Wing highlighted various aspects of social media crimes and their corresponding penalties as defined in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. It was emphasized that any misuse of internet platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube constitutes cybercrime, urging complaints to be lodged through the Universal Service Request (USR) system.

He said that under Section 3 of the Act, hacking an account could lead to three months imprisonment and a fine of up to 50,000, while unauthorized data copying or theft may result in a penalty of six months imprisonment and a fine of up to one lakh. Additionally, interfering with information falls under Section 5.

Asif Nawaz commenting on social media regarding wrongful deeds could attract a punishment of seven years imprisonment and a fine of ten million.

Similarly, posting information related to terrorism or causing fear through such platforms could lead to a severe penalty of 14 years, adding he said.

Inspector Khursheed Alam urged immediate reporting of any cybercrime for swift action. Educational institutions facing issues like student harassment were encouraged to reach out to the Cyber Crime Wing for prompt resolution, ensuring action could be taken on the same day, adding he said.

The seminar concluded with a question and answer session, with participating journalists acknowledging the event's educational value. Abbottabad Union of Journalists also awarded a commemorative shield to the Deputy Director Asif Nawaz was in recognition of his contributions. Journalists from Abbottabad, Haripur, and Qalandarabad participated in the seminar.

President of the Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Shahid Chaudhry, General Secretary Sardar Shafiq Ahmed, President of the Abbottabad Union of Journalists Saqib Khan and General Secretary Atif Qayyum also addressed the seminar.

