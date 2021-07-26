UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sandstorm In Utah Leads To Collision Of 20 Cars, Killing 7 People - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Sandstorm in Utah Leads to Collision of 20 Cars, Killing 7 People - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Seven people were killed and several others injured in a massive car collision in the sandstorm-hit US state of Utah, local authorities said.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a series of road accidents occurred on Sunday afternoon local time. At least 20 vehicles were involved in an accident after strong winds caused a dust storm in the small town of Kanosh. Dust build-up has impaired visibility on the road.

"A sandstorm in Millard County [west side of Utah] led to 7 fatalities and various injured motorists in a series of crashes Sunday afternoon west of Kanosh.

Several people have been transported to area hospitals in critical condition," the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

Due to accidents on the interstate highway, traffic to the south has stopped. The Utah Highway Patrol called for help from other cities.

Several ambulances arrived at the scene, and the victims were transported to hospitals.

Images of the crash site show several tractor trailers and damaged cars scattered along the road, with debris littered around the courtyards. At least one car appears to have had its passenger doors torn off. 

Related Topics

Accident Injured Storm Vehicles Road Car Traffic SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Arab youth are early stars of the Tokyo ..

1 hour ago

India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

14 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.