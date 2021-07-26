Sandstorm in Utah Leads to Collision of 20 Cars, Killing 7 People - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Seven people were killed and several others injured in a massive car collision in the sandstorm-hit US state of Utah, local authorities said.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, a series of road accidents occurred on Sunday afternoon local time. At least 20 vehicles were involved in an accident after strong winds caused a dust storm in the small town of Kanosh. Dust build-up has impaired visibility on the road.

"A sandstorm in Millard County [west side of Utah] led to 7 fatalities and various injured motorists in a series of crashes Sunday afternoon west of Kanosh.

Several people have been transported to area hospitals in critical condition," the Utah Department of Public Safety said.

Due to accidents on the interstate highway, traffic to the south has stopped. The Utah Highway Patrol called for help from other cities.

Several ambulances arrived at the scene, and the victims were transported to hospitals.

Images of the crash site show several tractor trailers and damaged cars scattered along the road, with debris littered around the courtyards. At least one car appears to have had its passenger doors torn off.