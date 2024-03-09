Saudi Ambassador to Yemen meets officials in Switzerland

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen and the General Supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, has recently met in Geneva with the Swiss Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Wehrli Laurent and other members of the committee.

He also met with Maya Tissafi, the head of the middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meetings focused on reviewing the Kingdom's political, economic, developmental, and humanitarian efforts and its support for international efforts to bring peace, stability, and development to Yemen.