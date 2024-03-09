Saudi Ambassador To Yemen Meets Officials In Switzerland
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Yemen and the General Supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, has recently met in Geneva with the Swiss Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Wehrli Laurent and other members of the committee.
He also met with Maya Tissafi, the head of the middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The meetings focused on reviewing the Kingdom's political, economic, developmental, and humanitarian efforts and its support for international efforts to bring peace, stability, and development to Yemen.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyzstan DC of Scholars Council thanks Saudi leadership7 minutes ago
-
Action movie "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" stays atop China's box office chart17 minutes ago
-
Tourism nights spent in 2023 exceed pre-pandemic levels in EU17 minutes ago
-
Six missing as fishing boat capsizes off S. Korea's southern coast27 minutes ago
-
Cricket: India v England 5th Test scoreboard37 minutes ago
-
Biden criticizes Trump-Orban meeting1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: Six Nations - Wales v France teams1 hour ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 2nd Test scoreboard1 hour ago
-
Erdogan says March local elections will be his 'last'1 hour ago
-
US senators avert partial shutdown1 hour ago
-
Tunisian economic crisis mutes build-up to Ramazan1 hour ago
-
Drones, drugs & destruction: The gangs plaguing Haiti2 hours ago