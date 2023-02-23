UrduPoint.com

Saudi Arabia Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid To Donbas - Humanitarian Center Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 02:30 PM

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Saudi Arabia is ready to provide humanitarian aid to the Donbas region's residents if there is an official request, the head of Saudi Arabia's King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"So far we have received a request from Ukraine, but did not receive it from Donbas," Al-Rabeeah said on the sidelines of the 3rd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum.

Al-Rabeeah also said that the organization was helping "people wherever they are."

He added that Kiev had requested blankets, heaters, and water treatment plants, and that the aid center was still collecting the batch.

UN agencies for humanitarian and refugee affairs appealed last week for $5.6 billion in humanitarian aid to help more than 15 million Ukrainians affected by the conflict. Out of this sum, $3.9 billion has been requested under the Humanitarian Response Plan for Ukraine to provide 11.1 million people with food and medicines.

The remaining $1.7 billion will be used to help 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees hosted in 10 countries - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia - under the Refugee Response Plan.

