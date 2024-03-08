Open Menu

Saudi Arabia Showcases Technology Localization At World Water Summit

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Saudi Arabia showcases technology localization at World Water Summit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for Research and Innovation Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Malik, in the presence of representatives from the Saline Water Conversion Corporation and the National Centre for Water Efficiency and Rationalization, discussed aspects of future cooperation, innovative solutions, and investment opportunities with several leading companies in the water sector at the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit 2024 held in the British capital, London.

The discussions aimed at highlighting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to adopt and localize technologies in the water sector and enhancing ways of cooperation between the participating countries through building partnerships and transferring knowledge to contribute to the growth of research and innovation in the sector.

Related Topics

World Water Agriculture Saudi London Saudi Arabia From

Recent Stories

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental ..

Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect

23 minutes ago
 Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to ..

Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..

23 minutes ago
 This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team ..

This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..

25 minutes ago
 PCB to appoint permanent security officer for nati ..

PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team

2 hours ago
 PM announces compensation package for rain-hit peo ..

PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK

2 hours ago
 IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another e ..

IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment

3 hours ago
International Women’s Day being observed today

International Women’s Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC ..

Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ

3 hours ago
 United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exch ..

United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood

5 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJ ..

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK

5 hours ago
 UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facil ..

UAE government launches “Work Bundle” to facilitate work permits and residen ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From World