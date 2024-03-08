Saudi Arabia Showcases Technology Localization At World Water Summit
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2024 | 03:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Saudi Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for Research and Innovation Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Malik, in the presence of representatives from the Saline Water Conversion Corporation and the National Centre for Water Efficiency and Rationalization, discussed aspects of future cooperation, innovative solutions, and investment opportunities with several leading companies in the water sector at the World Water-Tech Innovation Summit 2024 held in the British capital, London.
The discussions aimed at highlighting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to adopt and localize technologies in the water sector and enhancing ways of cooperation between the participating countries through building partnerships and transferring knowledge to contribute to the growth of research and innovation in the sector.
