Saudi Arabia To Boost Port Security After Oman Gulf Incident - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 18 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Saudi Arabia to Boost Port Security After Oman Gulf Incident - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) Saudi Arabia will boost security measures to protect its ports and territorial waters after two oil tankers were reportedly hit in the Gulf of Oman, local media said Thursday, citing Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih.

Earlier in the day, the two vessels, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were reportedly hit by explosions in Iran's territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. However, the Omani border guard confirmed that only one tanker suffered an attack. The causes of the incident remain unknown.

Falih said that Riyadh was concerned over the incident in the Gulf of Oman and called on the international community to take all the measures to ensure security of navigation, the SPA news agency reported.

The minister noted that the Energy Ministry and the Saudi Aramco company had taken measures to get prepared for possible attacks. He added that such incidents posed a threat to energy markets and global economy.

The incident in the Gulf of Oman has already resulted in a 4-percent increase in oil prices.

