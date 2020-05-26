UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saudi Arabian Authorities Publish Proposals For Lifting Lockdown By June 21 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Saudi Arabian Authorities Publish Proposals for Lifting Lockdown by June 21 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Officials in Saudi Arabia have published proposals to begin easing lockdown measures gradually from Thursday until June 21, when curfews put into place to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted in almost all cities, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said on Tuesday, citing sources in the Interior Ministry.

From Thursday until Saturday, a curfew will be in force in all Saudi cities, except for Mecca, from 15:00-06:00 local time [12:00-03:00 GMT]. From Sunday, these hours will change from 20:00-06:00 local time [17:00-03:00 GMT], the sources told the agency.

All cities except Mecca will have their curfews lifted on June 21, the agency reported.

During the non-curfew hours, retail stores and malls will be allowed to reopen.

From Sunday, Saudi mosques will resume Friday prayers, a large number of public and private businesses will be allowed to resume activities, and the government will also lift the ban on domestic flights and interregional travel by any means of transport, the agency stated.

Businesses that cannot ensure social distancing, such as hairdressers and beauty salons, will remain closed for the time being, the agency said.

On Monday, the Saudi Ministry of Health confirmed 2,235 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, a slight decrease from the 2,399 new cases reported the day before. The case total currently stands at 74,795, with 399 deaths and 45,668 discharges.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Mecca Saudi Saudi Arabia June Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces gradual reopening of ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Pakistani ..

10 hours ago

Non-essential retailers will be able to reopen in ..

10 hours ago

Kuwait to restore normal life after May 30

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.