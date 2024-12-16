Saudi Electronic University achieves international milestone in UI GreenMetric World University Rankings

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Saudi Electronic University has achieved a new international milestone by ranking seventh among Saudi universities in this year's UI GreenMetric World University Ranking.

This accomplishment reflects the university's adherence to sustainability standards in educational indicators, infrastructure, environmental initiatives, and energy efficiency.

Saudi Electronic University President Dr. Mohammed Y. Mardi emphasized the significant attention and support that higher education receives from the leadership.

He highlighted that the university aims to enhance its local and international standing as a model for leading smart universities in shaping the future of education. He noted that this achievement adds to the university's international and domestic successes.

The university also ranked first locally and 33rd globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), marking a significant improvement from the previous year when the university ranked 201st and 300th in the same category.