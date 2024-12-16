- Home
- World
- Saudi Electronic University achieves international milestone in UI GreenMetric World University Rank ..
Saudi Electronic University Achieves International Milestone In UI GreenMetric World University Rankings
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Saudi Electronic University has achieved a new international milestone by ranking seventh among Saudi universities in this year's UI GreenMetric World University Ranking.
This accomplishment reflects the university's adherence to sustainability standards in educational indicators, infrastructure, environmental initiatives, and energy efficiency.
Saudi Electronic University President Dr. Mohammed Y. Mardi emphasized the significant attention and support that higher education receives from the leadership.
He highlighted that the university aims to enhance its local and international standing as a model for leading smart universities in shaping the future of education. He noted that this achievement adds to the university's international and domestic successes.
The university also ranked first locally and 33rd globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), marking a significant improvement from the previous year when the university ranked 201st and 300th in the same category.
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Carbon monoxide suspected in 12 deaths at Georgia ski resort: police6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Electronic University achieves international milestone in UI GreenMetric World University Rank ..6 minutes ago
-
Weight-loss drugmaker Novo Nordisk invests $1.2 bn in new factory in Denmark16 minutes ago
-
General Directorate of Passports launches special stamp commemorating IGF26 minutes ago
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Algeria26 minutes ago
-
Weather rescues India as rain plays havoc with third Australia Test36 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz president relieves premier from position in Cabinet reshuffle36 minutes ago
-
Indian chess king Gukesh returns to hero's welcome36 minutes ago
-
South Korea's ruling party leader resigns following president's impeachment36 minutes ago
-
NZ march towards big win in third Test after Williamson century36 minutes ago
-
Istanbul Photo Awards announces 2025 jury46 minutes ago
-
Weather rescues India as rain plays havoc with third Australia Test46 minutes ago