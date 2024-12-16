Open Menu

Saudi Electronic University Achieves International Milestone In UI GreenMetric World University Rankings

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Saudi Electronic University achieves international milestone in UI GreenMetric World University Rankings

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Saudi Electronic University has achieved a new international milestone by ranking seventh among Saudi universities in this year's UI GreenMetric World University Ranking.

This accomplishment reflects the university's adherence to sustainability standards in educational indicators, infrastructure, environmental initiatives, and energy efficiency.

Saudi Electronic University President Dr. Mohammed Y. Mardi emphasized the significant attention and support that higher education receives from the leadership.

He highlighted that the university aims to enhance its local and international standing as a model for leading smart universities in shaping the future of education. He noted that this achievement adds to the university's international and domestic successes.

The university also ranked first locally and 33rd globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), marking a significant improvement from the previous year when the university ranked 201st and 300th in the same category.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Saudi Same From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

18 minutes ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

29 minutes ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From World