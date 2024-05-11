Open Menu

Scheffler Sizzles Ahead Of PGA As Koepka, McIlroy Eye Major Win

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Scheffler sizzles ahead of PGA as Koepka, McIlroy eye major win

Louisville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, with four wins and a runner-up effort in his past five starts, is the clear favorite for next week's 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla.

But the 27-year-old American star has taken two weeks off ahead of the major showdown at Louisville, Kentucky, for a life-changing event away from golf -- his wife Meredith soon to give birth to their first child.

Scheffler captured his second Masters green jacket in three seasons last month then became the first player since 1985 to follow up the next week by winning the Heritage tournament.

Scheffler won at Bay Hill and The Players Championship in March then lost in a Houston Open playoff before taking his two April titles.

"I do have fairly high expectations for myself," Scheffler said. "I've been putting in the work and been playing some good golf and it's nice to be seeing some results for that with wins.

"When things aren't going the way I feel like they should, it can be very frustrating."

Scheffler, who has until Tuesday afternoon to commit or withdraw from the Valhalla showdown, is the oddsmakers' fancy at the PGA with Spain's Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy just behind.

They are followed by defending champion Brooks Koepka and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, who skipped the final PGA Tour tuneup with a sore knee after finishing second at the Masters in his major debut.

US star Jordan Spieth will make his eighth attempt to complete a career Grand Slam by winning the PGA Championship.

Spieth, whose last PGA Tour victory was at the 2022 Heritage, has been nagged by a left wrist injury suffered just before last year's PGA Championship, calling it a "come and go thing."

The three-time major champion missed the cut in four of his past six starts, including the Masters.

Valhalla hosts its fourth PGA Championship with the others won by Mark Brooks in 1996, Tiger Woods in 2000 and McIlroy in 2014.

McIlroy has not won a major since capturing his fourth at Valhalla 10 years ago, racing the darkness to edge Phil Mickelson by a stroke.

The 35-year-old Northern Ireland star, a winner at Dubai in January on the DP World Tour, captured his 25th PGA Tour title last month alongside Ireland's Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic pairs event.

"I felt like I needed something like that to get me going and hopefully that's the case," McIlroy said.

McIlroy missed another chance at completing a career Grand Slam at the Masters but took a boost from his pairs title.

"I don't kind of remember a time when I've driven the ball that good," McIlroy said of his last round with Lowry. "It feels like it's all starting to come around, which is great to see."

Related Topics

World Dubai Wife Brooks Nice Louisville Houston Ireland Spain Sweden Tiger Woods January March April Event All From

Recent Stories

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

27 minutes ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

9 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

9 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

9 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

9 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

10 hours ago
Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

Court grants interim bail to PTI leaders

10 hours ago
 Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, ..

Ulema, Mashaykh call for political accountability, collaboration for Pakistan's ..

10 hours ago
 SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as p ..

SHRC asks NADRA to issue CNICs to transgender as per law

10 hours ago
 Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanist ..

Flash floods kill 50 in one day in north Afghanistan

10 hours ago
 CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern ..

CDA chief expresses commitment to promoting modern-day technologies

9 hours ago
 By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back ..

By wide margin, UN General Assembly votes to back Palestinian bid for membership ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World