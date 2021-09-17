UrduPoint.com

SCO Leaders Approve Iran's Accession To Organization As Permanent Member - Tehran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:14 PM

SCO Leaders Approve Iran's Accession to Organization as Permanent Member - Tehran

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have approved Iran's accession as a permanent member, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Amirabdollahian said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have approved Iran's accession as a permanent member, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Amirabdollahian said on Friday.

"We are glad that the document on Iran's permanent membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was approved by the leaders of the organization in the presence of the president of our country (Ebrahim Raisi) today, on Friday, in Dushanbe.

This strategic membership will have an important impact on all-round cooperation with Iran in the framework of the Neighborhood Policy, as well as in the framework of the Asia-oriented policy," Amirabdollahian said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

