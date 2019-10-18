UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SCO's Counterterrorism Body Expands Int'l Presence, Traces Over 6,600 Terrorists - Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

SCO's Counterterrorism Body Expands Int'l Presence, Traces Over 6,600 Terrorists - Chief

The Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has more than 6,600 entries in its unified investigative register of individuals believed to be involved in terrorist and extremist activities, the SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Dzhumakhon Giyosov said

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has more than 6,600 entries in its unified investigative register of individuals believed to be involved in terrorist and extremist activities, the SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Dzhumakhon Giyosov said.

Giyosov was speaking at the 18th Meeting of the heads of special services, security agencies and law enforcement agency-partners of Russia's Federal Security Service on Thursday.

"Among the priority areas in the work of RATS was and remains to be the strengthening of cooperation with the relevant international organizations. Our presence has significantly expanded on the platforms of the United Nations, including within the framework of special joint events in New York and Vienna," Giyosov said.

He added that, as mandated by the SCO member states in 2019, RATS has expanded the legal framework of its counterterrorism cooperation with international organizations, specifically by signing memoranda of various kinds with the counterterrorism bodies of the UN Security Council, African Centre for the Study and Research on Terrorism, Counterterrorist Center of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"One of the important aspects of SCO RATS' work is the cooperation on carrying out a search for individuals implicated in terrorist and extremist activities. Toward this aim, the Unified Tracking Register, which includes more than 6,600 such individuals, has been created and is systematically updated within the SCO RATS Executive Committee, in addition to the Register of 115 terrorist and extremist organizations banned in the territories of the SCO member states," Giyosov said.

Speaking about such organizations, the RATS executive singled out the radical Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, which has reportedly intensified its recruitment of new members in Afghanistan and plots further expansion into Central Asia.

The SCO, a permanent intergovernmental international organization, was established in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. RATS, in particular, was established a year later as one of the two SCO permanent bodies along with the Secretariat. As of today, it includes eight permanent members, four observer states and six so-called dialogue partners

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Russia China Vienna New York Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Asia

Recent Stories

Lebanese Prime Minister Cancels Cabinet Meeting on ..

8 minutes ago

Gazprom Notified Ukraine About Need to Settle Disp ..

8 minutes ago

Contract to Have to Be Extended If Kiev Fails to F ..

8 minutes ago

Medvedev Tasks Gazprom CEO With Providing New Info ..

8 minutes ago

Azhar Ali appointed Test and Babar Azam T20I capta ..

23 minutes ago

Filling of TurkStream Pipeline's First Leg With Ga ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.