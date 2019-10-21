UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scottish Court Postpones Ruling In Johnson's Brexit Delay Case - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:37 PM

Scottish Court Postpones Ruling in Johnson's Brexit Delay Case - Reports

Scotland's highest civil court on Monday delayed ruling on the contempt of court case against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make sure that he would not try to sabotage another Brexit extension, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Scotland's highest civil court on Monday delayed ruling on the contempt of court case against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make sure that he would not try to sabotage another Brexit extension, media said.

The House of Commons voted on Saturday to delay the approval of Johnson's EU-endorsed proposal on the withdrawal conditions, forcing him to seek a three-month extension to the exit process from the European Union.

The top Scottish judge said he would suspend the ruling to see if the prime minister fully complied with the terms of the Benn Act, which forced him to write a letter to the EU, the Guardian newspaper said.

Johnson accompanied his formal, unsigned letter to European Council President Donald Tusk with a personal one, in which he argued against extending Brexit past October 31 the day he had promised to take the country out of the EU "do or die."

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Contempt Of Court European Union Turkish Lira Brexit October Media From Top Court

Recent Stories

Afghan Interior Minister Calls on Taliban Militant ..

17 seconds ago

Four US Agencies Lack Funds to Protect Public Land ..

20 seconds ago

Assange's Extradition Case Should Be Thrown Out Im ..

22 seconds ago

Foreign minister calls on Chief Minister Punjab

25 seconds ago

Police high ups inaugurates Manjhand police statio ..

4 minutes ago

Federal govt working to address issues of Karachi: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.