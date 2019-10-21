Scotland's highest civil court on Monday delayed ruling on the contempt of court case against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make sure that he would not try to sabotage another Brexit extension, media said

The House of Commons voted on Saturday to delay the approval of Johnson's EU-endorsed proposal on the withdrawal conditions, forcing him to seek a three-month extension to the exit process from the European Union.

The top Scottish judge said he would suspend the ruling to see if the prime minister fully complied with the terms of the Benn Act, which forced him to write a letter to the EU, the Guardian newspaper said.

Johnson accompanied his formal, unsigned letter to European Council President Donald Tusk with a personal one, in which he argued against extending Brexit past October 31 the day he had promised to take the country out of the EU "do or die."