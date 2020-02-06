UrduPoint.com
Scottish Finance Chief Quits After Allegedly Sending Inappropriate Texts To Teen - Reports

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:17 PM

Scottish Finance Chief Quits After Allegedly Sending Inappropriate Texts to Teen - Reports

Scottish Finance Minister Derek Mackay has resigned from his cabinet post and has been suspended by the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Thursday after the Scottish Sun newspaper published a series of social media messages in which Mackay is alleged to have contacted a 16-year-old boy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Scottish Finance Minister Derek Mackay has resigned from his cabinet post and has been suspended by the Scottish National Party (SNP) on Thursday after the Scottish Sun newspaper published a series of social media messages in which Mackay is alleged to have contacted a 16-year-old boy.

Mackay's resignation came just hours before he was due to deliver next year's budget. The newspaper published numerous inappropriate messages the minister allegedly sent to the teenager on Facebook and Instagram over a six-month period.

The ex-finance minister took full responsibility for the incident and apologized to the boy and his family in a published statement after tending his resignation.

Scottish police are also probing the incident.

"I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family," Mackay said in a statement, as quoted by the newspaper.

The minister has also been suspended from his duties as a member of the Sottish parliament by the SNP, pending further investigation, the party's leader, Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed.

"This morning I have read the full transcript in the Sun and it is on that basis he has been suspended," the newspaper quoted Sturgeon as saying.

Mackay served as cabinet secretary for finance, economy and fair work from May 2016 until he resigned from the post on Thursday. He is also the member of Scottish parliament for Renfrewshire North and West.

