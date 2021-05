KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A search is underway in the house of Victor Medvedchuk, the leader of Ukraine's Opposition Platform For Life party, in Kiev on Tuesday the ZN.UA news agency reporters.

The search is ongoing in Medvedchuk's home at the Montazhnikov in the Ukrainian capital, the news agency said, citing a source from the country's Security Service.