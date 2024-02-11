Second Death In Senegal Protest Violence: Family
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A 23-year-old man died Saturday after being shot during clashes in a wave of protests against the postponement of Senegal's presidential election, two of his relatives told AFP.
Modou Gueye took "a live round to the stomach" on Friday in the Colobane neighbourhood of the capital Dakar, said his brother Dame Gueye, 29, who was with him at the time.
His brother-in-law Mbagnick Ndiaye said he succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning, marking the second protest death after a student was killed in the northern city of Saint-Louis on Friday.
Anger has mounted since President Macky Sall last week postponed a presidential election scheduled February 25 until December.
Sall said he postponed the election because of a dispute between parliament and the Constitutional Council over potential candidates who were not allowed to stand.
The postponement has been criticised by the United States and European Union. Senegal's parliament backed the move after security forces stormed the chamber and removed some opposition deputies.
Clashes were seen across the capital Friday, with security forces firing tear gas at protesters, leading to closures of main roads, rail lines and major markets.
Demonstrations also took place in other towns, according to social network reports.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From World
-
Leverkusen thump Bayern to seize control of Bundesliga title race9 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Marseille ATP results19 minutes ago
-
Second protest death deepens Senegal political crisis29 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi WTA results39 minutes ago
-
Inter fight past Roma to move seven points clear39 minutes ago
-
Liverpool leapfrog Man City to reclaim Premier League summit39 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table39 minutes ago
-
Qatar beat Jordan to retain Asian Cup with Afif hat-trick39 minutes ago
-
Gut-Behrami ninth after Soldeu giant slalom first run49 minutes ago
-
Spain arrests five after civil guards die in drug chase49 minutes ago
-
Quakes halt search at deadly Philippines landslide site49 minutes ago