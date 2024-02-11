Second Protest Death Deepens Senegal Political Crisis
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Senegal's political crisis deepened as a second person died Saturday in increasingly violent protests against President Macky Sall's decision to postpone upcoming presidential elections.
The latest violence has brought fresh condemnation from opposition leaders, some of whom were candidates for the presidency.
A fresh round of protests is planned for Tuesday.
Market vendor Modou Gueye, 23, died Saturday after having been shot the previous day during clashes in the capital Dakar, two of his relatives told AFP.
"Tear gas grenades were fired and then we went to the train station at Colobane to go home," his brother, Dame Gueye, told AFP.
"It was there that a gendarme shot him in the stomach with a live round."
His brother-in-law Mbagnick Ndiaye said he had succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning.
Already on Friday, a 22-year-old second-year geography student died in the northern town of Saint-Louis, in circumstances that are still not clear.
In Saint-Louis, Alpha Yoro Tounkara died on the campus of Gaston Berger University where he was studying geography. A hundred of his classmates held an all-night vigil for him.
Videos posted to social media suggest other people were also wounded.
The city's prosecutor said it had opened an investigation into the death. The interior ministry issued a statement denying that security forces had been operating on the university campus.
"The international and regional community must bear witness to the excesses of this dying regime," said presidential candidate Khalifa Sall (no relation to the president).
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi WTA results12 minutes ago
-
Inter fight past Roma to move seven points clear12 minutes ago
-
Liverpool leapfrog Man City to reclaim Premier League summit12 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table12 minutes ago
-
Qatar beat Jordan to retain Asian Cup with Afif hat-trick12 minutes ago
-
Gut-Behrami ninth after Soldeu giant slalom first run22 minutes ago
-
Spain arrests five after civil guards die in drug chase22 minutes ago
-
Quakes halt search at deadly Philippines landslide site22 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results22 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table22 minutes ago
-
Haaland double sinks Everton as Man City go top22 minutes ago
-
Second death in Senegal protest violence: family22 minutes ago