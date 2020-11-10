UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Of Karabakh Security Council Resigning In Protest Against Ceasefire Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:42 PM

Secretary of Karabakh Security Council Resigning in Protest Against Ceasefire Deal

The secretary of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR)'s Security Council, Samvel Babayan, announced on Tuesday he would resign in protest against the new ceasefire deal

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The secretary of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR)'s Security Council, Samvel Babayan, announced on Tuesday he would resign in protest against the new ceasefire deal.

Babayan slammed the Armenian and NKR leaders for their "unilateral" decision.

"As a response, and in protest against similar criminal actions I say that I reject the high rank of Artsakh [NKR] Hero and stop performing duties of the Security Council secretary," Babayan wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Protest Facebook Criminals

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I ag ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chi ..

10 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded “Most Innovative ..

32 minutes ago

Muslims, Dalits , Sikhs pay tributes to Jammu mart ..

22 seconds ago

US 'disappointed' as Cambodia razes another milita ..

23 seconds ago

Top Palestinian official Erekat dies of Covid-19: ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.