Secretary of Karabakh Security Council Resigning in Protest Against Ceasefire Deal

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The secretary of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR)'s Security Council, Samvel Babayan, announced on Tuesday he would resign in protest against the new ceasefire deal.

Babayan slammed the Armenian and NKR leaders for their "unilateral" decision.

"As a response, and in protest against similar criminal actions I say that I reject the high rank of Artsakh [NKR] Hero and stop performing duties of the Security Council secretary," Babayan wrote on Facebook.