Security Forces Kill 60 IS Terrorists In Northeastern Iraq - Military Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:47 PM

Security Forces Kill 60 IS Terrorists in Northeastern Iraq - Military Spokesman

Iraqi security forces have killed 60 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in an operation in the country's northeastern Hamrin Mountains, Yehia Rasool, a spokesman for the country's commander-in-chief, said on Wednesday

According to the spokesman, the militants moved to the Hamrin Mountains as a result of operations in the mountainous region near the northern town of Makhmur carried out since March 9 for two weeks.

According to the spokesman, the militants moved to the Hamrin Mountains as a result of operations in the mountainous region near the northern town of Makhmur carried out since March 9 for two weeks.

After the terrorists' new hideouts were discovered, the air forces attacked them on March 25.

"Today, on April 7, 2021, we confirm that as a result of the attack, 60 terrorists were liquidated," Rasool said, as quoted by the INA news agency.

Despite declaring a victory over the IS in late 2017, the Iraqi military still conducts operations with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.

