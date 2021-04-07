Security Forces Kill 60 IS Terrorists in Northeastern Iraq - Military Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Iraqi security forces have killed 60 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in an operation in the country's northeastern Hamrin Mountains, Yehia Rasool, a spokesman for the country's commander-in-chief, said on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the militants moved to the Hamrin Mountains as a result of operations in the mountainous region near the northern town of Makhmur carried out since March 9 for two weeks.

After the terrorists' new hideouts were discovered, the air forces attacked them on March 25.

"Today, on April 7, 2021, we confirm that as a result of the attack, 60 terrorists were liquidated," Rasool said, as quoted by the INA news agency.

Despite declaring a victory over the IS in late 2017, the Iraqi military still conducts operations with the support of the US-led coalition and militia units against terrorists and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.