Security Principles Set in Post-WWII Era Remain Relevant - Russian Intelligence Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) The principles of the international security established during the 1945 conferences between the Soviet Union, the United States , and the United Kingdom in Yalta and Potsdam are as relevant as ever, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Head Sergey Naryshkin said on Monday.

His article on the issue was published earlier in the day in the Serbian Evening news newspaper. It was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Belgrade's liberation from the Nazi occupation.

"The end of the XX century, which turned out to be a geopolitical tragedy for both Serbia and Russia, is a clear example of a high price that one has to pay for remaking borders and reformatting particular elements of the world order," Naryshkin wrote.

According to Naryshkin, the last 20 years were marked by the US' failed attempts to create a unipolar world, which, however, did not weaken the system created by the end of the Second World War.

"On the contrary, the basic principles of the Yalta-Potsdam system has never been as relevant as in our world, which gravitates toward multiparty," he added.

The Russian intelligence chief praised Moscow for its role in global politics.

"In this world, Russia is once again one of the leading power centers. Today, our country is distinguished by firm values, powerful military potential, iron-clad political will and readiness to act decisively in the international arena. We are once again ready to stand for ourselves, and our friends and allies," he concluded.

The Yalta-Potsdam system was created by the end of WWII and defined the post-war international order. It was guaranteed by the separation of spheres of influence between the US and the USSR. Following the collapse of the latter, Washington attempted to unite the world behind itself, which lead to such humanitarian catastrophes as the bombing of former Yugoslavia, and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.