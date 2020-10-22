Senate committee approves Trump court nominee as Democrats boycott

The Senate Judiciary Committee pushed through US President Donald Trump's conservative pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barret, Thursday as Democrats boycotted the vote saying it was too close to the November 3 election

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Senate Judiciary Committee pushed through US President Donald Trump's conservative pick for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barret, Thursday as Democrats boycotted the vote saying it was too close to the November 3 election.

The unanimous vote, with all Democrats absent, sets the stage for full Senate approval on Monday of Barrett, who will tilt the high court firmly to the right.