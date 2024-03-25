Open Menu

Senegal Awaits Presidential Poll Outcome As Opposition Takes Lead

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Senegal awaits presidential poll outcome as opposition takes lead

Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Senegal's anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye appeared to be closing in Monday on winning a presidential election just over a week after his release from prison, but the governing coalition insisted a run-off would still be needed.

The winner will have to steer Senegal, viewed as a beacon of democracy in coup-hit West Africa, out of three years of turbulence and a political crisis, and manage revenues from oil and gas reserves that are shortly to start production.

Uncertainty remains over the outcome of the unprecedented vote, with official results not expected before the end of the week. An absolute majority is required for a first-round win.

Opposition figure Faye promised voters profound change and a presidential programme of left-wing pan-Africanism.

He appeared clearly ahead of the governing coalition's former prime minister, Amadou Ba, according to provisional results from individual polling stations published by local media and on social networks.

Newspapers proclaimed Faye the winner on their front pages.

Faye, 44, and Ba, 62, -- both former tax inspectors -- had emerged as the favourites to win in a crowded pack of 17 candidates.

"It's almost a certainty because from what we can see, from the figures that have just come in, I'm telling you that there won't be a second round," Serigne Aissanine, the youth coordinator of Faye's coalition, said late Sunday.

Hundreds of Faye supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters in the capital Dakar, singing and dancing to the sound of klaxons and drums.

Young people on motorbikes paraded the streets chanting "to the (presidential) palace".

Ba briefly appeared in front of his supporters during the night, saying he would give a "definitive" assessment around midday on Monday.

At least eight of the other presidential contenders congratulated Faye in light of initial indications from the ongoing vote count.

But Ba's campaign said in a statement that according to its experts, it was "certain to be, in the worst-case scenario, in a second round".

It also accused Faye's camp of attempted "manipulation".

"It is not inevitable that Senegal will slide into a populist adventure," the statement added.

Related Topics

Election Africa Prime Minister Democracy Vote Oil Young Dakar Senegal Gas Sunday Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

4 minutes ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

11 minutes ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

44 minutes ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

53 minutes ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

1 hour ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

2 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

2 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

4 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

4 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From World