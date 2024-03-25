Senegal Awaits Presidential Poll Outcome As Opposition Takes Lead
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Senegal's anti-establishment candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye appeared to be closing in Monday on winning a presidential election just over a week after his release from prison, but the governing coalition insisted a run-off would still be needed.
The winner will have to steer Senegal, viewed as a beacon of democracy in coup-hit West Africa, out of three years of turbulence and a political crisis, and manage revenues from oil and gas reserves that are shortly to start production.
Uncertainty remains over the outcome of the unprecedented vote, with official results not expected before the end of the week. An absolute majority is required for a first-round win.
Opposition figure Faye promised voters profound change and a presidential programme of left-wing pan-Africanism.
He appeared clearly ahead of the governing coalition's former prime minister, Amadou Ba, according to provisional results from individual polling stations published by local media and on social networks.
Newspapers proclaimed Faye the winner on their front pages.
Faye, 44, and Ba, 62, -- both former tax inspectors -- had emerged as the favourites to win in a crowded pack of 17 candidates.
"It's almost a certainty because from what we can see, from the figures that have just come in, I'm telling you that there won't be a second round," Serigne Aissanine, the youth coordinator of Faye's coalition, said late Sunday.
Hundreds of Faye supporters gathered at his campaign headquarters in the capital Dakar, singing and dancing to the sound of klaxons and drums.
Young people on motorbikes paraded the streets chanting "to the (presidential) palace".
Ba briefly appeared in front of his supporters during the night, saying he would give a "definitive" assessment around midday on Monday.
At least eight of the other presidential contenders congratulated Faye in light of initial indications from the ongoing vote count.
But Ba's campaign said in a statement that according to its experts, it was "certain to be, in the worst-case scenario, in a second round".
It also accused Faye's camp of attempted "manipulation".
"It is not inevitable that Senegal will slide into a populist adventure," the statement added.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Five injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv10 minutes ago
-
Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP as Bagnaia crashes out30 minutes ago
-
Several blasts heard in Kyiv: AFP2 hours ago
-
UN agency for Palestinians says barred from N.Gaza aid deliveries2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday2 hours ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka first Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits off east coast of Kamchatka -- GFZ2 hours ago
-
Four suspected Moscow attackers held in custody after 137 killed2 hours ago
-
Kenya holds China alumni symposium on Belt and Road Initiative2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong to attract 100 more family offices2 hours ago
-
New Zealand glaciers continuously shrinking: snowline survey3 hours ago
-
Cambodia's microfinance sector ignites record growth for local currency in 20233 hours ago