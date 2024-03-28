Senegal Results Show Large Win For Opponent Faye In Presidential Poll
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Dakar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Anti-establishment figure Bassirou Diomaye Faye has comfortably won the Senegalese presidential election with 54.28 percent of votes in the first round, official provisional results showed Wednesday.
He placed well ahead of the governing coalition's candidate, former prime minister Amadou Ba, who garnered 35.79 percent.
The victory for Faye, who was only freed from prison 10 days before the election, still has to be validated by Senegal's top constitutional body, which could happen in a few days.
Faye, 44, who has said he wants a "break" with the current political system, is set to become the youngest president in Senegal's history.
It would be the first time since independence from France in 1960 that an opponent has won in the first round.
Third-placed candidate Aliou Mamadou Dia won just 2.8 percent of the vote, according to figures read out at the Dakar court by the president of the national vote counting commission, Amady Diouf.
While his victory in Sunday's vote was already clear after the publication of unofficial partial results, the margin of Faye's win was confirmed by the vote counting commission, which falls under the judiciary.
The turnout of 61.30 percent was less than in 2019 when President Macky Sall won a second term in the first-round, but more than in 2012.
The announcement of the official provisional results seems to clear the way for a handover of power between outgoing President Macky Sall and his successor.
The political crisis triggered by Sall's last-minute postponement of the vote, and the subsequently rushed electoral timetable, cast doubt on whether the handover could take place before the incumbent's term officially ends on April 2.
But a swift handover now seems feasible in the West African nation, which prides itself on its stability and democratic principles in a coup-hit region, provided no appeals are made.
Presidential candidates have 72 hours after the results are announced by the commission to lodge an appeal with the Constitutional Council.
The Constitution states that if no appeals are made in this period, "the Council shall immediately proclaim the final results of the ballot".
But if an objection is made, the Council has five days to rule and could, in theory, annul the election.
Recent Stories
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences
Stock markets mostly rise, yen hits 34-year low
Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply
More Stories From World
-
UNSC slams deadly terrorist attack in Besham, urges punishment for those responsible7 minutes ago
-
Senegal opponent Faye wins 54.28% in presidential vote: provisional results37 minutes ago
-
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall47 minutes ago
-
Lufthansa, ground staff reach pay deal after strikes47 minutes ago
-
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops1 hour ago
-
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles2 hours ago
-
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence2 hours ago
-
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study2 hours ago
-
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists2 hours ago
-
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defences2 hours ago
-
Five killed in German motorway bus accident2 hours ago
-
Macron says at Brazil's side in development of nuclear-powered subs2 hours ago