UrduPoint.com

Seoul Imposes Additional Sanctions On Those Assisting Pyongyang's Nuclear Program

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Seoul Imposes Additional Sanctions on Those Assisting Pyongyang's Nuclear Program

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) South Korea has imposed additional sanctions on four individuals and six institutions assisting North Korea's nuclear and missile program, as well as Pyongyang's evasion of restrictions, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The restrictions, in particular, affected two Singaporean companies ” Wee Tiong (s) Pte Ltd and WT Marine Pte Ltd ”  as well as the North Korean Central Prosecutor's Office, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

Seoul believes the companies have contributed to Pyongyang's missile and nuclear program and helped it to evade sanctions by illicit financial activities, as well as by sending North Korean workers abroad and controlling them.

Meanwhile, personal sanctions have been imposed on four individuals, including Vice Chairman of North Korea's Central Military Commission Ri Yong Gil, and the head of two sanctioned Singaporean companies, Tan Wee Beng, who is also listed as one of the most wanted criminals by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation for money laundering, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

This is already the fifth round of South Korean sanctions against North Korea since South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol came to power last May.

The development comes amid growing tensions between North Korean and South Korea with both sides accusing each other of escalating the situation. South Korea blames North Korea for developing its missile program, while Pyongyang views military exercises performed by Seoul alone and the joint ones with its allies as a threat.

Related Topics

Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Money May Criminals FBI

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE Presidentâ€™s positive call to Ba ..

Local Press: UAE Presidentâ€™s positive call to Bashar Al-Assad

29 minutes ago
 34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmersâ€™ Souq I ..

34,000 visitors to 2nd season of Farmersâ€™ Souq Initiative

29 minutes ago
 China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidi ..

China&#039;s central bank continues to add liquidity via reverse repos

29 minutes ago
 UAE President pardons 1025 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

UAE President pardons 1025 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st March 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.