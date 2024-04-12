Serbia Eyes French Fighter Jets To Boost Its Military
Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Serbia's president is confident his country will soon buy French fighter jets, the latest foray in a surge of arms deals with Europe, China and Russia made possibly by a tripling of Belgrade's military budget in the past decade.
"All European countries are arming themselves, and we must do the same," President Aleksandar Vucic said in March.
"Even much more than the others, to stay intact and be able to dissuade possible aggressors," he said.
Serbia has continued to purchase weapons from China and Russia after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
In February, the Serbian president proudly presented his latest acquisitions, Russia's Repellent anti-drone system as well as Chinese drones.
He said Serbia would start producing its own explosive drones by the end of the year.
"Serbia acquires weapons and military equipment both from the East and the West," the country's defence ministry told AFP in March, responding to a question about its purchases.
Belgrade is "opting for those whose characteristics will improve the capabilities of the Serbian armed forces", it said.
