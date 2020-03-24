(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Tuesday that NATO's aggression in 1999 against what was the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia at the time was the last major and unpunished crime in the 20th century

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Tuesday that NATO's aggression in 1999 against what was the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia at the time was the last major and unpunished crime in the 20th century.

To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the 1999 bombings, the defense minister laid a wreath at the memorial in front of the Clinical Hospital Center Dragisa Misovic.

"After the wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial in front of the Clinical Hospital Centre 'Dragisa Misovic,' the Minister of Defence Aleksandar Vulin pointed out that NATO aggression was the last major and unfortunately unpunished crime in the 20th century," his ministry said in a press release.

The minister noted that no one was ever prosecuted for killing about 2,500 soldiers, police officers, civilians and children without a UN Security Council decision and without justification under international law.

In 1999, the armed confrontation between the Kosovo Liberation Army, an ethnic-Albanian militia that had supported Kosovo's independence since the 1990s, and the Serbian army and police led to NATO airstrikes against what was Yugoslavia, which included modern Serbia and Montenegro. The NATO operations began on March 24, 1999, and lasted until June 10.