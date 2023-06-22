Open Menu

Serbian Economy Minister Calling For Russia Sanctions Dismissed - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Serbian Economy Minister Calling for Russia Sanctions Dismissed - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Serbian Economy Minister Rade Basta has been dismissed at the request of First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, as well as United Serbia conservative party chairman Dragan Markovic, Serbian daily Vecernje novosti reported on Thursday, citing a source.

In a request sent to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Dacic and Markovic said that Basta had been given a deadline to resign from all the positions to which he had been nominated by their coalition, which included the position of minister, the newspaper said.

In April, Basta urged the government to make up its mind on sanctions against Russia, saying that Belgrade is already paying "a high price" for not supporting the Western restrictive measures against Moscow.

The Movement of Socialists, junior member of the ruling coalition, demanded Basta's dismissal over his statement.

In early June, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party's Executive board chair, Darko Glisic, told Basta to "shut his mouth," as the minister persisted with his calls to impose sanctions against Russia and then demanded that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic arrest right-wing activists. United Serbia responded by stripping Basta of his party membership and position as its deputy chairman.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Belgrade Price Serbia April June All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

16 minutes ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

17 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

47 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

47 minutes ago
PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

51 minutes ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

55 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

58 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

1 hour ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

1 hour ago

More Stories From World