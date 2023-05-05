Serbian Police Detain Man Suspected of Plotting Terrorist Attack - Reports

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Serbian police, together with the Security Intelligence Agency, have detained a man on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack, the Vecernje novosti newspaper reported on Friday.

The man, a member of an extremist movement from the city of Novi Pazar, was detained at 10 a.

m. local time (08:00 GMT), the newspaper said.

The detainee posted on social networks appeals of radical and threatening content and his own video with shooting from various types of weapons.