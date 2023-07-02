Open Menu

Serbia's Vucic Believes Kiev Will Make More Counteroffensive Attempts Before NATO Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Serbia's Vucic Believes Kiev Will Make More Counteroffensive Attempts Before NATO Summit

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Ukraine will try to step up its counteroffensive before NATO's July summit in the hope of achieving results and receiving an invitation to join the bloc, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday, adding that he also expects a new wave of escalation in northern Kosovo.

"Now I am expecting a big offensive by Ukraine in two directions - one in Bakhmut and the other, larger, in Enerhodar and Melitopol. I think that they have prepared several dozen brigades and will break through the Russian defenses in that part. I do not root for anyone, but I think that this will happen, of course, with a huge number of casualties," Vucic told Serbian broadcaster Prva.

Kiev believes that the successful counteroffensive will change the course of hostilities and Ukraine will receive a "ticket" for membership in NATO, Vucic added.

Vucic also expressed the fear that when a new Ukrainian counteroffensive begins, Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti will launch a new round of persecution of Kosovo Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation in February of that year. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the 31-nation alliance was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but was not ready to approve its application right away, chiefly due to Ukraine's active involvement in an armed conflict.

Serbia has still not recognized the self-proclaimed independence of Kosovo, its former province. A large ethnic Serb community is still residing in Kosovo's north, often bearing the brunt of diplomatic tensions between Belgrade and Pristina and protesting what they consider discriminatory Kosovar policies.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Pristina Belgrade Melitopol Kiev Independence Alliance Turkish Lira February July September Sunday

Recent Stories

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

15 minutes ago
 COP28 will act as leading platform to promote clim ..

COP28 will act as leading platform to promote climate justice worldwide: Jusoor ..

30 minutes ago
 RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh ..

RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha – Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Roads Inters ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gatew ..

DEWA’s R&amp;D Centre develops SPACE-D IoT gateway equipped with advanced tech ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in inte ..

Dubai Customs assists Japanese authorities in intercepting $310 million methamph ..

3 hours ago
 SILA names new director to lead mission to develop ..

SILA names new director to lead mission to develop Arab world&#039;s publishing ..

3 hours ago
Nominations open for Date Palm International Photo ..

Nominations open for Date Palm International Photography competition, Date Palm ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor ac ..

Dubai Financial Market adds 26,953 new investor accounts in first half of 2023

19 hours ago
 Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix o ..

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position at Grand Prix of France in Mâcon

20 hours ago
 Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From World