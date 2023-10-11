Open Menu

Seven And Hell: Pakistan's Losing World Cup Record Against India

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Karachi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) It is cricket's fiercest rivalry, watched by millions, sparking raucous celebrations in victory and wild accusations in defeat, but when India and Pakistan clash at the World Cup, there has been only one winner.

India have defeated Pakistan seven times out of seven at the tournament since they first met in Sydney in 1992, a run that Babar Azam's side will hope to end in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Is it luck? Have India benefitted from winning five of the seven tosses? Are Pakistan more susceptible to pressure?

"We played seven games and our neighbouring country reminds us every second day about the 7-0," Pakistan legend Wasim Akram told AFP.

"Frankly speaking, I can't single out one reason for the losing streak.

"

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who ended up on the losing side for Pakistan on four occasions, believes pressure has been a factor.

"Maybe India handled the pressure better than us on the day of the match and winning most of the tosses also gave them an advantage," said Inzamam.

Even when Pakistan won the toss twice their luck did not change.

They were outdone by Sachin Tendulkar's brilliance in the chase at Centurion in South Africa in 2003 and by Rohit Sharma at Manchester in 2019 when India was sent into bat.

The defeat at the 2019 tournament cost Sarfaraz Ahmed the captaincy.

More Stories From World