UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Children Kidnapped From Nigeria Orphanage

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

Seven children kidnapped from Nigeria orphanage

Seven children and an adult were kidnapped from an orphanage by unknown criminals outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, police said Monday

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Seven children and an adult were kidnapped from an orphanage by unknown criminals outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, police said Monday.

Aged between nine and 14, the children from the orphanage in Abaji "were plucked away between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday by a group of about 25 men," Rachel Alaje, owner of Rachel's Home For Orphans And Vulnerable Children, told AFP by text message.

Africa's most populous country has been plagued by kidnappings for years, with criminals largely targeting the wealthy and prominent.

But more recently, the pool of victims has expanded and the vulnerable and poor across the country are now also taken for ransom.

Police spokeswoman Mariam Yusuf confirmed the incident and said police had launched a "strategic operation to ensure the children's safe rescue."

Related Topics

Police Poor Abuja Nigeria Criminals From

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves ‘National Policy fo ..

1 hour ago

Capital police launches crackdown against beggars, ..

2 minutes ago

China, India Agree to Speed Up Withdrawal of Troop ..

2 minutes ago

US Justice Dept. to Probe if Employees Sought to A ..

3 minutes ago

Australian HC expresses confidence over further st ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.