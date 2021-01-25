Seven children kidnapped from Nigeria orphanage

Seven children and an adult were kidnapped from an orphanage by unknown criminals outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, police said Monday

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Seven children and an adult were kidnapped from an orphanage by unknown criminals outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, police said Monday.

Aged between nine and 14, the children from the orphanage in Abaji "were plucked away between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday by a group of about 25 men," Rachel Alaje, owner of Rachel's Home For Orphans And Vulnerable Children, told AFP by text message.

Africa's most populous country has been plagued by kidnappings for years, with criminals largely targeting the wealthy and prominent.

But more recently, the pool of victims has expanded and the vulnerable and poor across the country are now also taken for ransom.

Police spokeswoman Mariam Yusuf confirmed the incident and said police had launched a "strategic operation to ensure the children's safe rescue."