Seven Out Of 13 Missing People Found Alive After Dam Collapse In Siberia - Ministry

Seven Out of 13 Missing People Found Alive After Dam Collapse in Siberia - Ministry

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) The rescuers have found seven out of 13 people who were missing following the recent deadly dam collapse in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told reporters.

The dam belonging to a gold mining cooperative collapsed overnight in the vicinity of the village Shchetkino in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Siberia. Two temporary living quarters were flooded killing at least 15 gold miners. At least 13 people were said to be missing.

"Seven people are found, they are alive," the spokeswoman said.

She pointed out that the search and rescue operation would be held round-the-clock.

Earlier in the day, the Emergencies Ministry said that about 300 people and 50 equipment units, including aircraft, were engaged in the search and rescue operation.

