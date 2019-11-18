UrduPoint.com
Several Law Enforcers Killed During Rallies In Iran - Government Spokesman

Mon 18th November 2019 | 04:14 PM

Several law enforcers have been killed during the recent rallies in Iran, which have been sparked by increase in gasoline prices, the government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Several law enforcers have been killed during the recent rallies in Iran, which have been sparked by increase in gasoline prices, the government's spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, unrest has been in place over the past few days.

Several employees of the law enforcement agencies have been attacked and have died as martyrs," Rabiei said at a press conference, as quoted on the website of the Iranian government.

More Stories From World

