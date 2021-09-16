UrduPoint.com

Several Rockets Fell In One Of Kabul's Districts, Could Hit Power Plant - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 10:09 PM

Several Rockets Fell in One of Kabul's Districts, Could Hit Power Plant - Reports

Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the Tolo News broadcaster reported

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the Tolo news broadcaster reported.

It is noted that the incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the shells may have hit the station.

There is no information about casualties yet.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul May

Recent Stories

Kangana may land in trouble if skips next court he ..

Kangana may land in trouble if skips next court hearing

23 seconds ago
 Ramiz Raja wants to introduce post of ‘Director ..

Ramiz Raja wants to introduce post of ‘Director Cricket’

12 minutes ago
 Prime Minister invites Tajik investors to Pakistan ..

Prime Minister invites Tajik investors to Pakistan citing govt's facilitation, i ..

3 minutes ago
 US Airline Passengers Triple in July From Prior Ye ..

US Airline Passengers Triple in July From Prior Year - Transportation Dept.

3 minutes ago
 Most Americans Agree With US Exit From Afghanistan ..

Most Americans Agree With US Exit From Afghanistan Even if Pullout Was Mishandle ..

10 minutes ago
 Qatari Emir to Address UN General Assembly on Tues ..

Qatari Emir to Address UN General Assembly on Tuesday

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.