Several Rockets Fell In One Of Kabul's Districts, Could Hit Power Plant - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 10:09 PM
Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the Tolo News broadcaster reported
KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Several rockets fell in one of the districts of the Afghan capital city of Kabul, the Tolo news broadcaster reported.
It is noted that the incident took place near a power plant in Kabul. Residents say the shells may have hit the station.
There is no information about casualties yet.