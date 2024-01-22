Severe Cyclone To Hit Australia's Queensland
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2024 | 01:11 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) A severe cyclone flanked by torrential rains is likely to hit Queensland, Australia on Thursday, the Met Department said.
It warned that a Coral Sea storm could become powerful enough to be declared a cyclone by Tuesday, which will dump heavy rains and a potential storm surge as it crosses the Queensland coast, Australia Broadcasting Corporation reported on Monday.
The system could develop into a category one cyclone on Tuesday and reach category three strength by mid-week, it added.
It is expected to move inland from Friday and become a tropical low, weakening its intensity.
"We are expecting this system to intensify to tropical cyclone intensity within the next 24 hours or so, at which time it will be named," Senior meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said.
The warning comes over a month after Cyclone Jasper crossed the Queensland Coast near Wujal Wujal, which resulted in devastating flooding across the region.
Recent Stories
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
More Stories From World
-
Russia detains man for plotting arson attack on army14 seconds ago
-
Saudi Vice Foreign Minister meets with Bahraini Foreign Minister in Kampala18 seconds ago
-
Yastremska hopes Ukraine proud of Australian Open exploits9 minutes ago
-
Marseille, holders Toulouse out of French Cup after shoot-outs9 minutes ago
-
Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update9 minutes ago
-
47 buried in southwest China landslide9 minutes ago
-
China steps up support for home services industry9 minutes ago
-
Mongolia to hold festival to promote winter sports, tourism10 minutes ago
-
Japan says 'possibility' Moon lander power can be restored10 minutes ago
-
China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 202310 minutes ago
-
China issues yellow alert for blizzards10 minutes ago